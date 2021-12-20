Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $154.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE:DRI opened at $139.83 on Friday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.89 and a 1 year high of $164.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.99 and a 200-day moving average of $146.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 70.51%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total transaction of $415,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total transaction of $999,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,747 shares of company stock worth $3,293,441. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,134,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,063,499,000 after purchasing an additional 197,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $786,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $350,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. 89.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.