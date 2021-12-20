Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €80.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €101.00 ($113.48) price target on Daimler in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €116.00 ($130.34) price objective on Daimler in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Daimler in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) target price on Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €92.25 ($103.65).

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of Daimler stock opened at €68.75 ($77.25) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €83.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is €77.71. Daimler has a 52-week low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 52-week high of €91.63 ($102.96). The firm has a market cap of $73.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.