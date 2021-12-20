Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) Receives €93.07 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Daimler AG (ETR:DAI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €92.25 ($103.65).

DAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($110.11) price target on Daimler in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €82.00 ($92.13) price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Get Daimler alerts:

Shares of ETR:DAI traded down €2.99 ($3.36) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €68.75 ($77.25). 7,737,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 52-week low of €54.82 ($61.60) and a 52-week high of €91.63 ($102.96). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion and a PE ratio of 5.31.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.