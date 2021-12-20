DAGCO Inc. Buys 900 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

DAGCO Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,262 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.6% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,710,000 after buying an additional 1,118,609 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $454.22. 363,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,459,431. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $363.38 and a 52 week high of $475.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $446.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.