D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Trust Asset Management LLC

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $103.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.91. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.63, for a total value of $46,826.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

