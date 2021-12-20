Cytek BioSciences (CTKB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ: CTKB) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2021 – Cytek BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2021 – Cytek BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Cytek BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/3/2021 – Cytek BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Cytek BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/17/2021 – Cytek BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2021 – Cytek BioSciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/10/2021 – Cytek BioSciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTKB traded down $0.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.89. 11,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,272. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.53. Cytek BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.22 and a 52-week high of $28.70.

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cytek BioSciences, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTKB. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth $205,686,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $39,711,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $9,514,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $7,024,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

