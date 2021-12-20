CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,152 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $40,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $100.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $67.06 and a twelve month high of $102.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.32.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

