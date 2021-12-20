CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Up 26.6% in November

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the November 15th total of 24,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CVD Equipment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Get CVD Equipment alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.68% of CVD Equipment at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CVV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 30,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,795. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69. The firm has a market cap of $27.55 million, a PE ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.61. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of chemical vapor deposition, gas control, and other state-of-the-art equipment and process solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD), Stainless Design Concepts (SDC), Materials, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for CVD Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVD Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.