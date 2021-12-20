Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Custom Truck One Source stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. Custom Truck One Source has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $11.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTOS. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 246.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 171.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 74,708 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 252.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 48.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 81,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 26,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

