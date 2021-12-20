Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

CTOS stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.72. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The business had revenue of $357.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Custom Truck One Source will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Custom Truck One Source news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $101,048,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Carlsen acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTOS. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $54,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $198,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $412,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth $1,015,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

