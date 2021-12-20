CumRocket (CUMMIES) Hits One Day Volume of $204,912.00

CumRocket (CURRENCY:CUMMIES) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. In the last seven days, CumRocket has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One CumRocket coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. CumRocket has a total market cap of $19.69 million and approximately $204,912.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00051275 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,812.13 or 0.08240064 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,253.89 or 0.99979426 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00074419 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00046616 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002624 BTC.

CumRocket Coin Profile

CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto

CumRocket Coin Trading

