CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Analysts predict that CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CSI Compressco’s earnings. CSI Compressco reported earnings per share of ($0.32) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSI Compressco will report full-year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSI Compressco.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $71.29 million for the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

CCLP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,993. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.55. CSI Compressco has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.99%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 20.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,687 shares in the last quarter. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

