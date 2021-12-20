CSFB Analysts Give Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) a C$20.00 Price Target

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) received a C$20.00 price target from investment analysts at CSFB in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CSFB’s price objective points to a potential upside of 39.28% from the company’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “na” rating and set a C$21.00 price target (up from C$19.00) on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.79.

TSE CVE traded down C$0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting C$14.36. 4,068,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,486,840. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.03 and a 12 month high of C$16.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.06.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$13.43 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

