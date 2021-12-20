Critical Review: Innovate (NYSE:VATE) & Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB)

Innovate (NYSE:VATE) and Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Innovate alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Innovate and Proto Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innovate 0 0 0 0 N/A Proto Labs 0 3 0 0 2.00

Proto Labs has a consensus price target of $74.50, indicating a potential upside of 46.31%. Given Proto Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proto Labs is more favorable than Innovate.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Innovate shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Innovate shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Proto Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Innovate and Proto Labs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Innovate $1.01 billion 0.28 -$92.00 million ($3.02) -1.19 Proto Labs $434.39 million 3.23 $50.87 million $1.13 45.06

Proto Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Innovate. Innovate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Proto Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Innovate has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proto Labs has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Innovate and Proto Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innovate -21.42% -19.94% -1.38% Proto Labs 6.61% 3.99% 3.49%

Summary

Proto Labs beats Innovate on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Innovate

INNOVATE Corp. engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects. The Clean Energy segment designs, builds, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles. The Telecommunications segment manages telecommunications business including a network of direct routes and provides voice communication services. The Insurance segment offers long-termcare, life, annuity, and other accident and health coverage. The Life Sciences segment maintains controlling interests in Genovel Orthopedics, Inc. and R2 Technologies, Inc. through Pansend Life Sciences LLC. The Spectrum segment owns over-the-air broadcasting stations and spanish-language broadcast network. The Other segment represents all other businesses or investments that do not meet the definition of a segment individually or in the aggregate. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Innovate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.