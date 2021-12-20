Critical Comparison: Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) vs. Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Trade Desk alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Trade Desk and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trade Desk 0 5 15 0 2.75 Taboola.com 0 0 7 0 3.00

Trade Desk currently has a consensus target price of $98.42, indicating a potential upside of 9.37%. Taboola.com has a consensus target price of $13.83, indicating a potential upside of 77.58%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Trade Desk.

Profitability

This table compares Trade Desk and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trade Desk 25.13% 24.03% 9.93% Taboola.com N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Trade Desk has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Trade Desk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Trade Desk shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trade Desk and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trade Desk $836.03 million 51.74 $242.32 million $0.57 157.88 Taboola.com N/A N/A -$20.94 million N/A N/A

Trade Desk has higher revenue and earnings than Taboola.com.

Summary

Trade Desk beats Taboola.com on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc. offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces. The company was founded by Jeffrey Terry Green and David Pickles in November 2009 and is headquartered in Ventura, CA.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Ramat Gan, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.