Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Short Interest Update

Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 811,900 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 15th total of 636,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of CWEGF opened at $2.05 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crew Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

