Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.88.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF opened at $2.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.84.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.