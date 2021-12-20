Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CVE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CSFB set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$18.79.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.40. 4,407,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,486,840. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$7.03 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.55. The stock has a market cap of C$29.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$13.43 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.