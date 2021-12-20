Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) Insider Iain McPherson Acquires 55,935 Shares

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) insider Iain McPherson bought 55,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 417 ($5.51) per share, for a total transaction of £233,248.95 ($308,244.95).

CSP stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 427 ($5.64). 2,469,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,113. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68. Countryside Properties PLC has a one year low of GBX 403.20 ($5.33) and a one year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.66). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 463.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 499.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 3.90.

CSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 585 ($7.73) to GBX 520 ($6.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.40) target price on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Countryside Properties from GBX 480 ($6.34) to GBX 510 ($6.74) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Countryside Properties to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 470 ($6.21) to GBX 450 ($5.95) in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 534 ($7.06).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

