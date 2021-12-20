Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Couchbase Inc. provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Couchbase from $52.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Couchbase from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.63.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76. Couchbase has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $52.26.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.84) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 11.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

