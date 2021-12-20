Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) by 17.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,917,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,750,000 after purchasing an additional 301,809 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Coty by 55.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,734,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541,173 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Coty by 185.7% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Coty by 7.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,159,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,866,000 after purchasing an additional 498,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty by 20.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,853,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 812,660 shares during the last quarter. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 30,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $318,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 586,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $6,390,746.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $671,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Coty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.34.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

