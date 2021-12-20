Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Update

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 257,600 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the November 15th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 662,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,251,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,684,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 547,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after buying an additional 116,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 63,723 shares during the period. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 277,199 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.12 on Monday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.86%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

