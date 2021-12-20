Convex Finance (CVX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $15.20 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. Convex Finance has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $15.20 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $30.95 or 0.00066255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00052908 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.74 or 0.08374887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00076625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,666.91 or 0.99886505 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 78,790,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,202,696 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Buying and Selling Convex Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

