Contrasting Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) & National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.2% of National Energy Services Reunited shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

National Energy Services Reunited has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Subsea 7 has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Energy Services Reunited 4.30% 5.19% 2.98% Subsea 7 -1.46% -0.96% -0.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares National Energy Services Reunited and Subsea 7’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Energy Services Reunited $834.15 million 1.01 $50.09 million N/A N/A Subsea 7 $3.47 billion 0.60 -$1.09 billion ($0.23) -30.30

National Energy Services Reunited has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Subsea 7.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for National Energy Services Reunited and Subsea 7, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Energy Services Reunited 0 0 1 0 3.00 Subsea 7 0 3 6 0 2.67

National Energy Services Reunited currently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.30%. Given National Energy Services Reunited’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe National Energy Services Reunited is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Summary

National Energy Services Reunited beats Subsea 7 on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services. The Drilling and Evaluation Services segment offers well testing services, drilling services and rental, fishing and remediation, drilling and workover rigs, wireline logging services, turbines drilling, directional drilling, slickline services, and drilling fluids. The company was founded on January 23, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

