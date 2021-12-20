Contrasting Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW)

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology (OTCMKTS:SHWK) and Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Tidewater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A Tidewater -33.63% -14.42% -9.50%

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has a beta of -1.52, indicating that its stock price is 252% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tidewater has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Tidewater, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Tidewater 0 1 0 0 2.00

Tidewater has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.05%. Given Tidewater’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tidewater is more favorable than Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Tidewater shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.5% of Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Tidewater shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology and Tidewater’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tidewater $397.04 million 1.08 -$196.24 million ($2.95) -3.54

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tidewater.

About Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology

Seahawk Deep Ocean Technology, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an oceanographic service company that was involved in deep water search, survey, and recovery operations. The company also served as the general partner for limited partnerships that were formed for the purpose of raising money to search for and locate shipwrecks. The company is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Tidewater

Tidewater, Inc. engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It includes towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities; offshore construction and seismic and subsea support; and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Middle East and Asia Pacific; Europe and Mediterranean; and West Africa. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

