Contrasting Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) & UpHealth (NYSE:UPH)

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

46.0% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Covalon Technologies and UpHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A UpHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00

UpHealth has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 402.14%. Given UpHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Covalon Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Covalon Technologies has a beta of -0.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UpHealth has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Covalon Technologies and UpHealth’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $19.19 million 2.78 -$5.17 million ($0.03) -68.65 UpHealth N/A N/A -$4.13 million N/A N/A

UpHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Covalon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies -3.39% -10.86% -2.81% UpHealth N/A -15.34% -8.98%

Summary

UpHealth beats Covalon Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of patent-protected medical products. It focuses on the wound care, infection management, and surgical procedures. The firm sells its products under the brand name Covalon. Its products categories include advanced wound care, vascular access, perioperative care, moisture barriers and urology. The company was founded by Valerio DiTizio, William Jackson and Frank DiCosmo on April 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About UpHealth

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.