Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CEO James G. Petcoff Buys 5,300 Shares

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) CEO James G. Petcoff acquired 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $12,349.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CNFR opened at $2.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $26.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.96 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNFR. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conifer during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Conifer by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conifer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 2.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Conifer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

