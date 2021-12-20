Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $530.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) to report $530.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $723.00 million and the lowest is $425.60 million. Comstock Resources reported sales of $274.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $864.90 million to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $2.18 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Comstock Resources.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

CRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 317.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 389,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 296,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 646.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,218 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 36.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 161,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 42,765 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $23,945,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRK stock opened at $8.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Comstock Resources has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.69.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

