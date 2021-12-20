Comparing Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) & LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Veritone alerts:

This table compares Veritone and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -87.19% -74.18% -31.70% LegalZoom.com -14.13% -1.79% -22.16%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Veritone and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 2 3 0 2.60 LegalZoom.com 0 5 5 0 2.50

Veritone presently has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.77%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 104.02%. Given LegalZoom.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LegalZoom.com is more favorable than Veritone.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.4% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritone and LegalZoom.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $57.71 million 12.64 -$47.88 million ($2.11) -10.52 LegalZoom.com $470.64 million 6.87 $9.90 million N/A N/A

LegalZoom.com has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone.

Summary

LegalZoom.com beats Veritone on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers. The aiWARE SaaS Solutions segment offers solutions through a combination of its direct sales force and indirect channel partners, such as value-added resellers (VARs), distributors, system integrators, managed services providers, and referral partners. The aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services segment sells and markets activities relating to its digital content licensing services business through its direct sales force. The company was founded by Chad Steelberg and Ryan Steelberg in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.