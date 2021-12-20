Comparing New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF)

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

53.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 1 1 1 0 2.00 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 8 0 3.00

New York Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 40.37%. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus target price of $18.84, suggesting a potential upside of 48.82%. Given Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.05 -$288.51 million $0.50 7.48 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust 118.27% 10.80% 4.11% Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and United States of America. The company was founded on July 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.