Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 29,815 Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,612,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,815 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $22,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South State Corp boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 1,686,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,657,000 after purchasing an additional 332,802 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 82,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,439 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 318,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,098,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,534,000 after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $14.11 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $15.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

