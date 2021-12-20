Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $28,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $341.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $332.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

