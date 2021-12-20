Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 33,250 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,932 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 33,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $21,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,013 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 353,081 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Uber Technologies by 23.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 337,151 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after purchasing an additional 63,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.19.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

