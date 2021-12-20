Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $23,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 131.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $163.67 on Monday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $168.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.26.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.