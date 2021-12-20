Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Citigroup by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Citigroup by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C opened at $59.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.40 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.