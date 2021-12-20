Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) to announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.64 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

CMC stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. 914,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,997. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $19.44 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $633,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

