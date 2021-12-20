Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,949 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 2.8% of Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,683,895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,425,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,066,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,835,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,986,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499,137 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432,001 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $333,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Comcast by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,850,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,329,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,777 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $48.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $222.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.98 and a 200-day moving average of $55.81.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

