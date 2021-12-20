Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 94.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 136,067 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.0% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Comcast by 94.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,978,130,000 after buying an additional 16,883,869 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 362,242 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 149,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.3% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 67,076 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 7,368 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 41,441 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $48.44 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. The company has a market capitalization of $221.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

