Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $111.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, down from their prior price target of $126.00.

COLM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.50.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $94.64 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $84.19 and a 1 year high of $114.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.63. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.03 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total value of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 106.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,834,000 after buying an additional 67,154 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,786,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.