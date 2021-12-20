Collective Trading 32% Lower This Week (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 38.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Collective coin can currently be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges. Collective has a market capitalization of $120,699.59 and approximately $329.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Collective has traded 32% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Collective alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006804 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.