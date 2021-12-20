Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Colfax by 10.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 176,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,070,000 after buying an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Colfax by 10.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Colfax by 38.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Colfax by 38.1% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

CFX opened at $44.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.17. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $965.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $336,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $104,884.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,758 shares of company stock worth $8,263,070 over the last 90 days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Colfax

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

