Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Acquired by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 1,066.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State Corp purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 21.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Coinbase Global news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.29, for a total value of $7,105,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 17,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.04, for a total transaction of $5,642,832.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 696,676 shares of company stock valued at $215,138,155 in the last ninety days.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $243.35 on Monday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.00 and a 12 month high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.13.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 89.37% and a net margin of 49.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.80.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

