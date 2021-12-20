Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

RQI traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $16.85. The company had a trading volume of 338,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,851. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.13.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RQI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 279,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 174.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 77,530 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 17.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,424 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at $154,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.