CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.10.

In related news, Director Misha Petkevich bought 167,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.58 per share, for a total transaction of $96,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 120.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of CohBar during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CohBar by 41.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBR remained flat at $$0.38 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,068. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.62. CohBar has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $2.27.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc engages in the research and development of mitochondria-based therapeutics. It focuses on treatments of diseases, which include diabetes, obesity, fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, and atherosclerosis. The company was founded by Nir Barzilai, Pinchas Cohen, David Sinclair, John Amatruda, and Laura Cobb on October 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

