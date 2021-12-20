Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,182,330 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,209,667 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 2.13% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $847,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after buying an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $303,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,738.0% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,248,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $86,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,108 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $84.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.47. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $85.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 6,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $519,347.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,328 shares of company stock worth $737,719. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

