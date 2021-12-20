Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.89% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CCB stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Coastal Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth $10,060,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 541.0% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 105,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 89,169 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth $2,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 45,931 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

