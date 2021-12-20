Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Raised to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 45.89% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.
CCB stock opened at $47.98 on Monday. Coastal Financial has a 52-week low of $19.61 and a 52-week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the second quarter worth $10,060,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coastal Financial by 541.0% during the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 105,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 89,169 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth $2,127,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 428,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after buying an additional 45,931 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Coastal Financial by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,665,000 after buying an additional 29,431 shares during the period. 53.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Coastal Financial
Coastal Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The firm through Coastal Community Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It also offers deposit products. The company was founded by Lee Pintar on July 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.
See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.