CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Shares of CCNE stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.85. 650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,909. The stock has a market cap of $436.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. CNB Financial had a net margin of 24.00% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $48.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CNB Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 8.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in CNB Financial by 40.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CNB Financial by 32.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNB Financial (CCNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.