CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. CMS Energy reported earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMS. Mizuho lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

NYSE CMS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,343,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $65.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CMS Energy by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 157,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 112,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,567,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

