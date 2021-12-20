CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Raised to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $130.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCMP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMC Materials from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMC Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $183.63.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $187.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.59 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.52. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is -77.31%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after purchasing an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CMC Materials by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 23.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 29.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

