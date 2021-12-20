CLS (LON:CLI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CLS (LON:CLI) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 290 ($3.83) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLI. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.63) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.63) target price on shares of CLS in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LON CLI opened at GBX 209.50 ($2.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £853.49 million and a P/E ratio of 13.18. CLS has a one year low of GBX 199.40 ($2.64) and a one year high of GBX 269.21 ($3.56). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 234.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

